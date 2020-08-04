Are Kids Stoppers or Spreaders? It Depends on Who in Trumpland You Trust.

As the president woke Monday to exhort for the hundredth time that we should “OPEN THE SCHOOLS!” he had to do so despite a new warning from his heretofore favorite task force coordinator, Dr. Deborah Birx. She’s the one who’d gushed over the president for being “so attentive to the scientific literature and the details” and sat still as he speculated that disinfectants might do for our insides what they do for a ring around the bathtub.

But in an interview on CNN on Sunday, Birx acknowledged that “we’ve entered a whole new phase” where “the virus is extraordinarily widespread” in rural and urban areas alike, and maybe in your own home. She suggested we might want to wear masks indoors if we live with someone vulnerable.

That was a breathtaking reversal but that didn’t stop Trump, shorn of his last scientist, from blowing it off as just another attempt by his enemies to make him look bad: “In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!” He was referring to Nancy Pelosi’s private comment last week that COVID-19 was in the “horrible hands” of the enabling Birx, followed by the House Speaker’s public declaration of “no confidence” in the task force coordinator on Sunday.