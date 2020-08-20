Are the Manhattan & the Martini the Same Cocktail?

The Martini and the Manhattan are two of the bedrock drinks that hold up the entire world of cocktails.

While both have their own lore, mythology and fans, they in fact may be essentially the same drink. On this episode of the award-winning podcast Life Behind Bars, co-hosts David Wondrich and Noah Rothbaum discuss the origins of the two drinks and how they evolved into distinct recipes.

So mix yourself a Manhattan or a Martini and listen to this episode of Life Behind Bars. Cheers!

Life Behind Bars features Half Full’s editor Noah Rothbaum and its Senior Drinks Columnist David Wondrich as they discuss the greatest bartenders and greatest cocktails of all time. It won the 2018 Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Award for the world’s best drinks podcast.

Edited by Alex Skjong