President Donald Trump has been doing a lot of interviews in this final stretch before the midterm elections. And as The Daily Show host Trevor Noah said Wednesday night, “The question that everyone is really after this week is, does Trump believe that Saudi Arabia is behind the disappearance and likely murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi?”

“Even as the evidence continues to pile up, Trump has seemed extremely reluctant to blame Saudi Arabia,” he continued. “Many people have suspected that it’s because of money—and it turns out that Trump also suspects that’s it’s because of money.”

After playing a clip of the president explaining why he doesn’t want the possible murder of a journalist to get in the way of his big arms deal with the Saudi Kingdom, Noah told viewers, “Say what you want about Trump, but he wears his moral bankruptcy on his sleeve.”

“In all honesty, other presidents have had to make these types of calculations, but Trump is the only one who admits it,” the host added, comparing the president to a doctor who would take his patient off life support so he could charge his phone. “President Trump is so eager to protect his possible weapons order that not only has he said, despite evidence, that he believes Saudi Arabia’s side of the story, he’s also said that they are the real victims here.”

In another recent interview with the Associated Press, Trump said, “Here we go again with, you know, you’re guilty until proven innocent. I don’t like that. We just went through that with Justice Kavanaugh and he was innocent all the way as far as I’m concerned.”

“Are you kidding me?!” Noah replied. “You’re gonna bring Brett Kavanaugh into this?”

“But you know what’s funny is that in a way, what Trump said captures the truth,” he added. “In many ways, this is like the Kavanaugh situation. Trump says he wants to find out what happened, but in reality he’s already made up his mind.”