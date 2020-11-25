Argentinian Soccer Icon Diego Maradona Dead at 60

Argentinian soccer legend Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60, according to CNN and the Associated Press.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, he captained his nation to a victory in the 1986 World Cup, scoring what would FIFA’s website would later dub the “Goal of the Century” in the process.

Born in Buenos Aires, Maradona achieved his highest fame in Europe, playing for iconic clubs such as Barcelona and Napoli. He would later coach his nation in the 2010 World Cup.

In recent years, Maradona had been in ill health. Earlier this month, he had emergency brain surgery to alleviate a hematoma, according to ESPN.

