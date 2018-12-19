Ariana Grande Joins ‘SNL’ Alums for ‘I Wish It Was Christmas Today’

It wouldn’t be Christmas without an update to the world’s lamest Christmas song; Saturday Night Live’s plinky-plonk pastiche of festive jollity, “I Wish It Was Christmas Today.”

This year’s version, screened last night on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show features the original line up plus one new band member; Ariana Grande.

See if you can spot the joke.

The song first debuted before Christmas 2000 as a performance by Horatio Sanz and Jimmy Fallon on SNL with Sanz picking out single notes on a long-necked ukulele and Fallon playing keyboards on a Casio held by Chris Kattan, while Tracy Morgan performed an unconvincing dance stage left.

It became an instant classic of awfulness, and has been served up in various iterations every year since, with guest stars, including The Muppets in 2004, joining the fun.

As a reminder, just because this is the undoubtedly and deliberately the worst Christmas song ever recorded, let’s not forget that Julian Casablancas turned it into the greatest with his 2009 version.

Oh, and if Ariana Grande looks slightly confused, be understanding. She was only seven when the original appeared.