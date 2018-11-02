“Love is not love,” wrote Shakespeare, “Which alters when it alteration finds.”

So one guesses the bard wouldn’t be too convinced of the strength of the now-definitely-over relationship between Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson.

The two have taken to publicly trading barbs and swipes at each other as the fallout over their failed engagement continues.

In a promo clip for this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Davidson, 24, referenced his broken marriage proposal with Grande, asking musical guest Maggie Rogers, “Hey Maggie, I’m Pete. You wanna get married?”

Rogers, 24, replies, “No,” to which Davidson responds: “0 for 3.”

It was a pretty lame joke, especially given that his previous relationships have not been particularly high profile or publicly ended in broken engagements. He has reportedly previously dated Cazzie David, daughter of comedy icon Larry David, and comedian Carly Aquilino.

Grande was, as one might expect, disgusted by Davidson’s stunt.

She took to Twitter to accuse Davidson of using their failed relationship to boost his profile shortly after the SNL promo dropped.

“For somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh,” she wrote before adding, “thank u, next” in a pair of now-deleted tweets.

Grande also quote-tweeted the SNL trailer posted by a fan who wrote: “SNL is about to milk their breakup just like they did with the engagement.”

Grande simply wrote “.”

An insider close to Grande told People that Davidson joking about the breakup was “way too much too soon,” especially given that Grande has been open about the fact that she has been suffering anxiety following the death from a suspected drug overdose of her ex, Mac Miller.

Davidson previously referenced his split with Grande on Oct. 20 at a California fundraiser, asking the crowd, “Does anybody have any open rooms? Looking for a roommate?”