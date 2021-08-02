Traveling Again? This Suitcase Will Make it Less Stressful

Scouting Report: Now is the perfect time to upgrade your roller suitcase with this one from Arlo Skye. It has plenty of room, is hard sided, and has four wheels that aren’t noisy at all. Best of all, it fits in the overhead compartment with ease.

About a year and a half ago, I decided to invest in a new suitcase. I had big plans—places to go, people to see. And then the pandemic happened and well, it ended up sitting in my closet for a year and a half. I worried that when I took it out, it would be like a time-capsule, or like a fashionable dress—so last season. But I’m happy to report that my new suitcase was excellent on my latest trip, and I couldn’t recommend it enough. It stood the test of time and doubled as the perfect travel companion.

The suitcase I’m referring to is Arlo Skye’s Zipper Carry-On Max. If you haven’t heard of Arlo Skye before, don’t worry, neither had I. But it’s the luggage brand you need to hear about. Much like its main competitor, Away, the brand is a DTC suitcase company—but their suitcases are better than their competitors in my opinion.

The Zipper Carry-On Max is first and foremost shockingly lightweight— which the more I think about it, is how every suitcase should be. It’s hard sided, which I personally love because that means it can fit in the overhead bin no matter how much you stuff in it. Trust me when I say I really put this to the test. It has four wheels which are extremely quiet—thank god, because there’s nothing I hate more than the clickity-clack of wheels going down airport walkways. It comes with an integrated TSA-approved combination lock that is easy to use, and a removable charger (that you should remember to remove). But best of all, the front compartment is where it’s at. This in my opinion, eliminates the need for a secondary carry-on item like a backpack. I can store my laptop, book, and headphones in this compartment with ease, and accessing them is even easier. The suitcase comes in five fun colors, and I haven’t seen a ton of people using these, so it’ll be easy to know which bag is yours, too.

This is all to say, I never thought a suitcase was so important. I never thought it could make traveling actually less stressful. But here we are, and here is the best suitcase I’ve yet to come across. If you’re hitting the airport for the first time in a while, I couldn’t recommend this bag quite enough.

