NOT ADDING UP Army Airborne Hero Calls BS on ‘60 Minutes’ Pilot’s Claims A retired Army general is raising questions about a “60 Minutes” segment on an intense military rescue behind enemy lines. CBS News/60 Minutes

A decorated Army general is calling bull on the latest installment of 60 Minutes that spotlighted Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s military.

The season premiere of 60 Minutes featured a segment on an airman who was rescued from Iran after his aircraft was shot down amid President Donald Trump’s war in the region. Retired four-star Gen. Barry McCaffrey, who has received three Purple Hearts, questioned the airman’s account of the risky recovery operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Very strange story. Could not be true,” McCaffrey, who served in the 82nd Airborne Division and has two Distinguished Service Crosses, wrote.

“US Army stops parachute ops with wind speed of 15mph. I’ve jumped with higher wind speeds, and it feels like a train wreck. 100 mph sounds like all bones in body broken and limbs torn off,” he elaborated.

@mccaffreyr3/X

The Daily Beast has reached out to CBS News for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the segment, the airman, identified during the broadcast by the call sign ‘Bravo’ to protect his identity, said his parachute was damaged after the plane was badly hit. He said that during the freefall he did everything he could to “unfurl or pull pieces of the parachute loose,” but to no avail.

Sign up for Beast Digest Get the best of The Beast delivered right to your inbox SUBSCRIBE By clicking “ SUBSCRIBE ” you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

“It was the most terrifying thing I’ve ever seen,” he said.

He also said that during the fall, he broke several bones—including in his back, one arm, and shoulder—sprained his ankle, and suffered bloody scrapes on his body.

The rescued airman appeared in full military attire for the ’60 Minutes' interview aired on Sunday. CBS News/60 Minutes

After ejecting from the F-15, he said he managed to avoid being caught by Iranian forces as he hiked up 7,000 feet, while hardly equipped with anything.

He was rescued 50 hours after the crash. The aircraft’s pilot was rescued shortly after the crash.

“I don’t have this story without faith,” the airman explained. “I am not saying faith is [a] replacement for training, but instead it is a boon to training. Training helps us understand what we do. But faith is the backstop of all of my actions during my time in Iran, and the way that guides what I do, day in and day out.”

While “Bravo” agreed to be interviewed on camera, his counterpart “Alpha” did not — much to the dismay of Hegseth, who had been pushing for both of them to be interviewed on camera.

CBS were only able to obtain the interview after its MAGA-curious boss Bari Weiss leaned on Pete Hegseth’s wife, Jennifer, to secure it.

Pete Hegseth on ‘60 Minutes.’ 60 Minutes/Screenshot

Hegseth—who earned the nickname “No Tab Pete” in the Pentagon because, while in uniform, he had none of the patches such as “Ranger” and “Sapper” that signify special combat skills— was also interviewed in the segment, along with several political appointees.

CNN reported that the DOD was adamant that the airmen speak on the show, despite the airmen’s concerns about inadvertently revealing classified information about the rescue effort.

Viewers of 60 Minutes also appeared confused by the segment, given that Bari Weiss took over operations at CBS News last year. She has raised eyebrows for her MAGA-coded sensibilities as she attempts to make the storied network more appealing to conservatives.

And many viewers simply turned away: the episode opened to an audience of about 7.94 million, according to preliminary Nielsen ratings, marking the lowest viewership for the newsmagazine’s season premiere since at least the turn of the century. The coveted 25-54 demographic also dropped one-third to 1.6 million viewers.

Play Video

Unlock a year of full access to The Daily Beast for $35. Monthly $1 First month then $5.99/month SELECT What's Included Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $5.99 monthly. Cancel anytime Annual $35 First year then $59.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate - Save 47%

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $59.99 yearly. Cancel anytime Best Value Premium $79 First year then $119.99/year SELECT What's Included Discounted annual rate

Full access to the Daily Beast Substack ($60 value)*

Premium ad-free reading

Unlimited access (web + app)

Exclusive ad-free newsletters

Commenting access

Daily crossword

Sneak peek of launches & events Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s Privacy Policy. Looks like you already have a subscription! You're all set! Thanks for subscribing. Back to plans Subscription $ 0.00 Total $ 0.00 Email Continue OR Continue with Google Continue with Facebook Loading subscription options

Register below to read this article for free or subscribe

to unlock unlimited access to The Daily Beast. Register