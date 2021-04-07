Army Intel Analyst Tried to Lure Teen With Chicken and Condoms: Docs

An Army National Guard intelligence analyst with Top Secret security clearance is facing charges after he allegedly showed up with several orders of Vons chicken and a pack of condoms to “hang out” with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl, according to a newly unsealed court document.

Christopher De Leon Guerrero, a 29-year-old Army veteran, was arrested last year on two counts of attempted enticement of a minor after he allegedly tried to lure a teenager named “Em” between Nov. 17 and Nov. 20, 2020. In reality, according to a search warrant application obtained by The Daily Beast, “Em” was a special agent from the Air Force Office of Special Investigation who set up an underage online persona in an attempt to lure potential child molesters.

“Parents are going out this weekend. Who’s gonna come get me,” Special Agent Jesse Bockman posted on Whisper, an anonymous social media app. “Don’t message if you are going to be mean tell me I’m to [sic] young.”

Under the alias “Forsei,” De Leon Guerrero responded to “Em” saying if she was “underage it’s technically illegal to do so. That’s just legal means. Age is just a number except by the law.” He then provided his cell phone number to move the conversation to the encrypted messaging platform, WhatsApp.

“Just trying to be careful of a lot of things you know. Me being in guard if you are underage i will get in so much trouble,” De Leon Guerrero wrote, before learning that “Em” was only 13-years-old. “That is severely underage. I don’t want you or me to get in trouble, Will, mostly will be me getting in trouble if we want out. But we can talk if you still want.”

Despite his obvious hesitation, De Leon Guerrero messaged “Em” about an hour later on WhatsApp, and began to talk about “the potential of sex” with the teenager, the warrant states. The search warrant details that, over the next three days, De Leon Guerrero continued to message “Em,” expressing his interest in sleeping with her, detailing what kind of sexual activity he wanted to engage in, and even “indicat[ing] he would bring condoms to the meeting to avoid having Em become pregnant.”

On Nov. 20, the search warrant states, De Leon Guerrero agreed to bring “condoms and Vons chicken” to the teenager’s house while her parents would be gone so the “two of them could hang out and have sex.” When De Leon Guerrero arrived at what he believed was “Em’s” address, he was met by FBI agents.

The warrant states that during a police interview, De Leon Guerrero immediately invoked his right to have an attorney and refused to answer questions. He did, however, allow the FBI to search his dark gray 2017 Toyota Tacoma—where agents found “three condoms and several orders of Vons chicken.”

Eventually, De Leon Guerrero admitted that he had come to the house to “meet a girl he met online named Emmalee, who went by Em” and who he knew was 13.

“De Leon Guerrero stated he had doubts about coming to the house and was afraid he might be arrested, but he ‘wanted to do something stupid and see if I get arrested,’” the warrant states.

The 29-year-old also initially tried to pin the blame on “Em,” stating that he “was not gearing anything towards sex” when he messaged her—and that it was her “who kept pushing things towards sex and Em made him feel bad if he didn’t agree to meet up.”

But he allegedly admitted to authorities that he researched the legal age of consent in Guam.

“De Leon Guerrero stated even though he knew it was wrong and stupid, he was prepared to have sex with Em; even though she was only 13-years-old.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, De Leon Guerrero, a sergeant, has served in the military since 2009. He lists himself as “active TS/SCI clearance,” which stands for “Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information,” the highest of the three national security clearance levels. In order to work with sensitive information, a TS/SCI clearance is required.

De Leon Guerrero’s most recent position was as a military intelligence analyst in Barrigada, Guam, per his profile, which says he has twice deployed overseas: Cairo, Egypt from April 2019 to April 2020, and Balkh, Afghanistan from February 2013 to February 2014.

“Researched and disseminate [sic] intel information to unit commanders,” says the description of his time in Egypt. In charge of 2 lower enlisted soldiers to ensure good health and proper direction throughout deployment.”

In an interview with De Leon Guerrero by the Guam National Guard Public Affairs Office, he was asked if he had any career advice. “The only advice I can give you if you were planning to go into the Guard, or any military service, is to have heart,” he replied. “If you want to be a part of something better, or even just do better for yourself you can come join the Guard.”

De Leon Guerrero’s page lists past jobs as an Army National Guard administrative assistant and tech support staffer, maintaining computers connected to the DoD network. He was born in Guam, went to Simon Sanchez High School in Yigo and Guam Community College, and took a one-year course in cybersecurity at Central Texas College from 2019-2020.

Jury selection for De Leon Guerrero’s trial is set for May 13. His lawyer did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment.