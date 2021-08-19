U.S. Army Vet Who Trained Afghan Women: ‘My Hope Is They Fight Back’

Back in 2011, two years before American women were authorized to engage in combat, the U.S. military fashioned a loophole called the Cultural Support Team (CST).

Women from the Army, the Navy, the Marines, and the Air Force took special forces training and went into action in Afghanistan alongside their male counterparts. The idea was the CST could deal directly with Afghan civilian women the teams encountered without violating cultural prohibitions.

And just as male special forces operators train male Afghan soldiers, the CST did the same with female Afghan enlistees. Those female Afghan warriors are now trapped in a country where women who do not remain subservient at home in a burqa are subject to violence. And CST veterans such as former Army Capt. Alex Horton know how the Taliban is liable to treat women special forces operators who were trained by Americans.