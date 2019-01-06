Texas police said they have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes—and they do not believe her family was the intended target of the drive-by attack.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said in a news release early Sunday that they had arrested Eric Black Jr., 20, based on a tip.

“Black then admitted to taking part in the shooting. Investigators are continuing to pursue evidence that could possibly lead to other suspects being charged in this case,” the police statement said.

The sheriff's office filed a capital murder charge against Black. Police did not release a motive for the shooting, which sparked a week-long manhunt and cries for justice from civil rights activists, celebrities and sports figures.

“At this time, investigators do not believe Jazmine's family was the intended target of the shooting, and that they were possibly shot as a result of mistaken identity,” the sheriff’s statement said.

“Our work is not finished, but I believe the people of Harris County can take comfort in knowing we have made great progress,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez added.

An attorney for Jazmine’s family said earlier in the week that he believed that the shooting was racially motivated since the family is black and they described the gunman as white—but local media reported that Black is African-American.

Jazmine was shot in the head Dec. 30 as her mother was driving to get coffee at around 7 a.m., the family has said.

The mom, LaPorsha Washington, told The Daily Beast last week that a man in a red pickup truck pulled up alongside them and opened fire without warning and for no apparent reason.

“When I heard what was going on, I went for my eldest daughter first because she was in the front seat with me. I couldn’t reach my other three babies in the back and just yelled at them to get down,” Washington said.

Washington, who was shot in the arm, said the suspect sped away, leaving the family in the middle of the road.

“One of my daughters realized first that Jaz wasn’t answering and said, ‘Mama, Jazmine’s not moving,’” Washington said.

Initially, the family described the gunman as a bearded white man wearing a red hoodie. A few days later, based on the description of Jazmine’s teenage sister, police released a sketch of the suspect: a clean-shaven white male with blue eyes, wearing a black hoodie.

It is not clear if the teen’s description was inaccurate or if she was describing someone else in the pickup truck.

Late Saturday, investigators indicated they were close to a breakthrough in the case when they tweeted that “persons of interest” were being interviewed and that the case had taken a “new direction.”

Over the last week, Jazmine’s death drew national attention as celebrities including Gabrielle Union, Bruno Mars and Olivia Wilde began tweeting about her. Houston Texans wide receiver Deandre Hopkins dedicated the paycheck from Saturday's playoff game to her family, and NBA great Shaquille O’Neal said he would pay for her funeral.

Hundreds of people showed up Saturday for a rally in her honor. Standing at a microphone, Washington wept as she thanked the crowd for its support.

“Only some of y’all mothers can feel where I’m coming from, the pain that I’m feeling,” she said. “Nobody else carried her for nine months, and she was so young... It’s not supposed to be like this.”