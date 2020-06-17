Fired Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Felony Murder in Rayshard Brooks Shooting

Prosecutors on Wednesday announced criminal charges in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, who was killed by police during a DUI arrest after he fell asleep in his car at a Wendy’s drive-thru lane.

Former Atlanta cop Garrett Rolfe, 27, has been charged with 11 counts—including felony murder—for opening fire on Brooks on June 12 at the fast-food chain’s crowded parking lot as he was running away, Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said. After shooting him twice in the back, Rolfe then kicked the 27-year-old man “while he was lying on the ground,” the prosecutor said.

“Mr. Brooks on the night of the incident was calm and cordial and displaced a cooperative nature. Secondly, even though Mr. Brooks was slightly impacted his demeanor during this incident was also jovial," Howard said during an afternoon press conference.

“Mr. Brooks never presented himself as a threat,” he added.

Howard said that after Brooks was shot, he did not receive aid for two minutes—and the other officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, stood on his shoulders “as he was fighting for his life.”

“It is Atlanta law for an officer to render aid for someone after they’ve been shot,” he said.

Brosnan, who has now become a state witness, also faces three charges, including aggravated assault and violation of oath. Howard said Brosnan’s decision to testify against his colleague marks the first time an officer has agreed to “testify against someone in his own department.”

The charges come days after Rolfe was fired in response to footage of the police killing that spurred a national outcry, the resignation of Atlanta’s police chief, and mass protests in Atlanta amid two weeks of nationwide unrest over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Brosnan was placed on administrative leave on Sunday, the same day the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Brooks’ death a homicide.

In an emotional press conference on Monday, several of Brooks’ family members broke down as they demanded murder charges against the officers involved and “drastic change” within the Atlanta police department.

“We must all agree to one fact: He was killed by the Atlanta Police Department,” Tiara Brooks, Rayshard’s cousin, said. “The trust that we have with the police force is broken. The only way to heal some of these wounds is through a conviction and a drastic change with the police department.”

Authorities say the confrontation began at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, when officers Brosnan and Rolfe arrived at the Wendy’s in south Atlanta to find Brooks asleep in a car blocking the drive-thru lane.

According to released body-cam footage, the officers talked with Brooks for 27 minutes. During the conversation, the pair asked if Brooks had been drinking, to which he replied he had consumed maybe one and a half cocktails. The officers then conducted a breathalyzer test on him, finding Brooks had a .108 blood alcohol level—which is above Georgia’s legal limit.

“I think you’ve had too much to drink to be driving,” Rolfe told Brooks as Brosnan tried to handcuff him, sparking a confrontation. A struggle ensued and one of the officers can be heard yelling: “You’re going to get Tased! Stop fighting!”

The two cops fought with Brooks for about 41 seconds before the 27-year-old grabbed Brosnan’s stun gun, according to the video footage. Rolfe then grabbed his service weapon from its holster as Brooks tried to run away from the officers with the Taser.

“It does appear in the video that he is fleeing from the Atlanta police officers, that as he’s fleeing he turns back over his shoulder with what appears, to the naked eye, to be his Taser that the eyewitnesses told us they saw the individual have that belonged to one of the officers,” Georgia Bureau of Investigation Director Vic Reynolds said at a press conference on Saturday.

“And as he turned it over, you’ll be able to see on the video, the Atlanta officer literally reached down to get his service weapon. And as he gets his weapon, Mr. Brooks begins turning his body away from him, I presume to flee.”

While running, authorities said Brooks appeared to turn around and point the Taser at police before Rolfe fired three shots, hitting Brooks in the back. Surveillance video shows the two officers standing over Brooks while he was still moving for about two minutes before providing medical assistance. Six minutes after the shooting, an ambulance arrived to take Brooks to Grady Memorial Hospital. Brooks was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed into surgery at the hospital.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy revealed Brooks suffered two gunshot wounds to his back and died from blood loss and injuries to several organs.

Chris Stewart, a lawyer representing the Brooks’ family, said Monday that stray bullets fired by the Atlanta police officers hit a bystander’s car with two children inside. He added that the fatal incident could have easily been avoided when Brooks told the two officers he could walk home to his sister’s house nearby.

“And that’s what we’re saying in America with policing is this type of empathy is gone,” he said. “Where is the empathy in just letting him walk home. That’s what policing is supposed to be—no matter what color you are.”

After the incident, cellphone video of the shooting exploded on social media, prompting protesters to immediately converge at the scene of the crime. Hours later, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that Police Chief Erika Shields was stepping down after determining the shooting was not justified.

“I firmly believe that there is a clear distinction between what you can do and what you should do,” Bottoms told reporters Saturday, adding she does “not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force.”