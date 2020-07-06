Arrested During a Protest, Now They Have a Half-Million Dollar War Chest

Two lawyers accused of carrying out a Molotov cocktail attack on a cop car in Brooklyn might not have to worry about burning through all their savings.

According to authorities, on the night of May 29, while a Black Lives Matter protest raged through Downtown and Central Brooklyn, attorney Urooj Rahman—a keffiyeh drawn over the lower half of her face—set fire to a rag jammed in a Bud Lite bottle full of gasoline. She allegedly then tossed it through the already-shattered window of an empty police vehicle in the neighborhood of Fort Greene. She jumped into a minivan piloted by and belonging to her friend and fellow lawyer Colinford Mattis, who police say tried to drive off with the raw materials of more Molotov cocktails in the backseat. The NYPD intercepted them a short distance away.

The improvised explosive failed to fully alight, and only seared the cruiser’s console. Nobody got hurt. But the two face heavy sentences of up to 45 years or even life in prison if convicted, thanks to prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York deciding to try them federally rather than leaving the matter to local authorities. This makes their case one of roughly two dozen linked to recent anti-racist unrest nationwide in which the Department of Justice has intervened.