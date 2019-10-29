As Alexander Vindman Testifies, Trumpists Hurl Despicable and Increasingly Desperate Dual Loyalty Charges

When Donald Trump’s apologists complain about dual loyalty, what they’re really complaining about is people who love their country more than they love Donald Trump.

We saw a damning example of that with the attacks on Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, a Ukraine-born Jew who came to America with his family as a refugee when he was three years old and grew up to be a decorated soldier who received a Purple Heart when he was wounded in combat by a roadside bomb while serving Iraq in 2003. As per the Times, “Since 2008, he has been an Army foreign area officer — an expert in political-military operations — specializing in Eurasia. Colonel Vindman has a master’s degree from Harvard in Russian, Eastern Europe and Central Asian Studies. He has served in the United States’ embassies in Kiev, Ukraine, and in Moscow, and was the officer specializing in Russia for the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff before joining the National Security Council in 2018.”

That wasn’t enough to protect Vindman from a vicious smear campaign—and one that touched on a classic anti-Semitic trope—ahead of his closed-door testimony, in his dress uniform, before the House Intelligence Committee Tuesday. Vindman’s’ opening statement, released beforehand, made clear his account would line up with the whistleblower account of Trump demanding a probe of the Biden’s if they ever wanted to see the military aid the U.S. had already committed to providing.