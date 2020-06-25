As Brazil’s COVID Death Toll Skyrockets and Bolsonaro’s Ratings Plummet, He’s Flirting With a Coup

SÃO PAULO—On the night of June 13, supporters of Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro staged a mock attack on the country’s supreme court. They gathered in the heart of the capital amid its forbidding 1950s-era modern architecture, with Congress behind them and the president’s Planalto Palace on one side. The Three Powers Plaza, as it’s called for the three branches of government represented there, is supposed to be one of the most secure places in the country.

“ Bolsonaro has been even more willfully ignorant, and a worse example to the public, than Donald J. Trump in the U.S. ”

Yet the group of militant Bolsonaro supporters had no problem setting off high-powered fireworks, every bit as explosive as those seen in many U.S. cities on the 4th of July, in a four-minute display directed just above the court building.

“Take a look at the angle of fireworks [trajectories], you bandits, you communists!” shouted a man recording the action. “Do you get the message?”