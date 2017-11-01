Astros’ Yuli Gurriel Tips Cap to Dodgers’ Yu Darvish

Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel tipped his cap to Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish as he stepped to the plate during Game 7 of the World Series. The move follows Gurriel’s suspension—which begins with the 2018 season—for making a racist gesture at Darvish during Game 3. After hitting a home run off Darvish, Gurriel pulled down the corner of his eyes to make fun of the pitcher’s Japanese heritage. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said Gurriel will undergo sensitivity training during the offseason. Wednesday’s at-bat included 13 pitches, and Gurriel flied out to right field.