This Moment Exposed the Extremists Standing Behind Amy Coney Barrett

On a surreal day of GOP-generated alternate reality, every Senate Democrat tried to get America to awaken out of the Matrix but only one succeeded.

“This is not normal,” said Senator Cory Booker, before asking a Supreme Court nominee if she would condemn white supremacy. (Good news: she did.) “This is not normal,” said Amy Klobuchar, before reminding viewers that 7 million Americans have gotten the coronavirus, including people in the hearing room itself. “These aren’t normal times,” said Chris Coons, before noting that we’re in the middle of a presidential election and an unprecedented pandemic.

And yet, nothing seemed to penetrate the thick fog of unreality. Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett stayed on message, rarely losing her cool (except when challenged by Senator Klobuchar), and saying absolutely nothing whatsoever about anything.