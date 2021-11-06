At least eight people have died and 17 others, including a 10-year-old child, have been transported to the hospital after being trampled at a panic-fueled stampede Friday night in Houston, Texas. The crush happened during the opening-night set of Astroworld Festival founder Travis Scott, whose livestream was halted as the panic ensued. More than 300 of the 50,000 people in attendance were reportedly treated at a field hospital on the grounds that day.

Police say at least 11 of those hospitalized suffered cardiac arrest after trying to escape a yet unknown source of panic during Scott’s set, which featured a special appearance from Drake. “We had scores of individuals that were injured,” Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña told reporters early Saturday morning. He said the mass casualty incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. local time when the crowd began to “compress toward the front of the stage,” according to CNN. “People began to fall out, become unconscious and it created additional panic,” he added.

Chief Lt. Larry Satterwhite, who was working near the stage, described the scene to reporters. “It seems like it happened with just over the course of a few minutes. Suddenly we had several people down on the ground experiencing some type of cardiac arrest or some type of medical episode. We immediately started doing CPR.”

He said medical staff onsite were so overwhelmed they had to ask people in the crowd to administer CPR to revive injured concertgoers.

Earlier in the day Friday at around 2 p.m. local time, hundreds of eager and rowdy concertgoers had stampeded the entrance of the Astroworld Festival, just outside of NRG Park, knocking over fences and metal detectors ,and appearing to overwhelm understaffed security teams guarding the perimeter. No major injuries were reported from the rush.

The second and final day of Astroworld Festival has reportedly been canceled following the tragedy on Friday.

“Nobody could dream of this,” said Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner. “But we're here, and I think it's very important that none of us speculate. Nobody has all the answers tonight.”

A series of disturbing fan videos during the Astroworld Festival melee have surfaced online, including several of fans and paramedics performing CPR on passed-out concertgoers, and one of fans dancing on top of police vehicles as they were trying to help unconscious people in the packed crowd.

“It got to the point people were stepping on other people,” Gutierrez, a 26-year-old concertgoer, told the Houston Chronicle.

The mosh pit became so intense and claustrophobic, he said, that some in the crush were struggling to breathe.

“We were hanging on to each other to avoid getting separated,” he said. “If you let go, you could easily drift apart.”

Local authorities have established a reunification area at the nearby Wyndham Houston hotel for those who haven’t been able to connect with family members or friends who attended the fest.

This story is developing.