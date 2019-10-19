Family Feud Throws Police Shooting Victim Atatiana Jefferson’s Funeral Into Chaos

Atatiana Jefferson, the black woman shot dead in her home by a white Texas cop who didn’t identify himself, was supposed to be laid to rest this weekend.

But funeral plans have been thrown into disarray amid a family legal battle over the arrangements.

Local news outlets reported Friday night that Marquis Jefferson, who is identified on the death certificate as Atatiana’s father, went to court and got a judge to issue a restraining order to stop the burial.

He claims that Atatiana’s aunt, Venitta Body, cut him out of the funeral planning and that he will suffer “immediate and irreparable injury” if it goes forward. Body has said Marquis Jefferson is not Atatiana’s legal or biological father, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Lee Merritt, the attorney representing some relatives, said on Twitter that the Saturday funeral—which was to feature prominent civil rights activists—would still happen.

Both sides are due in court Monday morning for a hearing.

Atatiana Jefferson, 28, was gunned down in her Fort Worth home on Oct. 12 after a neighbor called police to check on an open door in the dead of night.

Her 8-year-old nephew told authorities she heard someone outside, got a gun out of her purse and pointed it at the window, fearing an intruder, according to court documents.

Bodycam footage shows Officer Aaron Dean shouting at her to put her hands up before opening fire within seconds; it’s not clear if he saw the weapon.

Dean resigned from the police force the next day and has since been charged with murder.

“I get it. We are trying to do better... anyone who had looked at that video saw it was wrong,” Fort Worth Police Chief Ed Kraus told reporters earlier in the week.