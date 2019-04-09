The 6 Best Men's Athleisure Pants That Work for Work From Lululemon, Everlane, Hill City, and More

Athleisurewear is no longer just a weekend category. It’s everywhere — and brands know it. And they’re increasingly stepping up options, styles, and value to get your attention and prove to you that theirs is the best of the best.

One such push is really wonderful: Combining the efficiencies and technologies of athleisure with the style and elegance of office attire. And so you have a sea of options that let you elevate your clothes to high-function and maintain your favorite style for a day at the office or an important dinner. Comfortable, durable, breathable, sweat-wicking, quick-drying — these are just some of the features we’re seeing in more and more office-worthy apparel.

And when it comes to pants, we’re excited for warmer months and more active days but also wary of the sweat and discomfort those could entail. So we put together some great options for you to keep in mind about the pants best fit for your work, your style, and the fire within you.

Everyday Pant in Athletic Fit, $128 at Hill City: An athletic fit widens at the hip and thigh and slims down at the calf. The fabric repels water on the outside and wicks sweat from the inside. An invisible zipper pocket secures your valuables.

The Performance Chino, $68 at Everlane: You get sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and 4-way stretching pants with Everlane’s chino style.

ABC Pant Classic, $128 at Lululemon: These are inspired by five-pocket jeans but include improvements like a zippered back pocket and reflective inner cuffs for a noticeable flip, not to mention sweat-wicking fabric that stretches four ways — they also come in nearly a dozen colors.

Prana’s Brion Pant, $79 at Prana: With proprietary stretch fabric and five-pocket construction, you’re also getting mesh pockets and the water-repelling and quick-drying fabric you’re here for.

No Sweat Pant Slim, $129 at DU/ER: A slim fit style is equipped with stretch and durability, maintaining the traditional look of pants — and a notable eight color options.

Commuter Pants, $128 at Rhone: Constructed with Japanese stretch fabric, these pants (which were apparently years in the making) include a specific media pocket and notable details like an articulated knee structure to enhance mobility.

Whatever specific pant you choose to get for your commute or to elevate your the regular to athleisure, know that you’ve got options to find the one that best fits your style and needs.

