These Adjustable Dumbbells Are Perfect for Any At-Home Workout

Scouting Report: Keep your home gym free of clutter with one dumbbell that does the work of four.

At the beginning of every year, I promise to make working out a priority. But when my gym closed early last year, I used it as an excuse to binge eat in front of the television instead. One season of Bridgerton and way too much ice cream later, I decided it was time to get off the couch and start looking for creative ways to keep up with my workout routine at home.

Don't get me wrong; I'm not trying to get ripped, but I make a point to include some form of strength training in my workouts, and I've always favored free weights over bulky weight machines, especially at home. Not only do they help build muscle, but they allow you to move about more freely and incorporate dynamic exercises like walking lunges and squat presses that challenge balance and coordination.

The ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell Set was the perfect solution to my tiny home fitness predicament. Its compact design includes one dumbbell that adjusts between 5.5 and 27.5 pounds. This serious piece of space-saving workout equipment eliminates the need for crowding your workout space with several dumbbells or kettlebells in different weight amounts.

ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell Buy at Amazon $ 110 Free Shipping | Free Returns

When I’m ready to work it out, the ATIVAFIT is easy to set up. With the dumbbell resting in the base tray, I push and slide the pin to my desired weight. Unlike some adjustable dumbbells, the ATIVAFIT only needs to be adjusted on one side, making it easier to ensure the weight is balanced on both sides of the dumbbell. Once the weight is secure, I can proceed with my sweat sesh. The soft-grip handle makes the dumbbell easier to hold and gives me a little added comfort as I push through my set. And when I’m done, the compact design fits nicely under my bed, so I don’t have to worry about tripping over it in the middle of the night.

One piece of advice when purchasing these dumbbells, the price listed is only for one adjustable dumbbell, so if you want one for both hands, be sure to order two. Even if you aren’t a fitness fanatic, you’ll be glad you did.

