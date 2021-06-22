Our Favorite Adjustable Dumbbells Are on Sale for Prime Day

ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell, 33% Off

Scouted Contributor Angela Johnson says these adjustable dumbbells are the space saving, sleek item she needed to up her working out from home game.

Are you going back to the gym? Whether you are or you aren’t, having a good set of dumbbells at home is a must. These are some of our favorites, mainly because they can adjust from 5 lbs to 71.5 lbs. Instead of having a whole set, all you need is two of these and you’ve basically got an entire gym right in your living room.

