Our Favorite Adjustable Dumbbells Are on Sale for Prime Day

- ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell, 33% Off
- Scouted Contributor Angela Johnson says these adjustable dumbbells are the space saving, sleek item she needed to up her working out from home game.
- Shop the rest of our Prime Day deal picks here.
Are you going back to the gym? Whether you are or you aren’t, having a good set of dumbbells at home is a must. These are some of our favorites, mainly because they can adjust from 5 lbs to 71.5 lbs. Instead of having a whole set, all you need is two of these and you’ve basically got an entire gym right in your living room.
ATIVAFIT Adjustable Dumbbell
33% Off
Let Scouted guide you to the best Prime Day deals. Shop Here >
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.