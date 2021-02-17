Atlantic City Bids Good Riddance to Trump By Blowing Up His Old Casino

Atlantic City just got a little bit less Trumpy. On Wednesday morning, the old Trump Plaza building in the heart of the Jersey Shore destination—once the jewel of Trump’s casino empire—got blown to bits.

Trump’s casino opened in 1984 but closed in 2014, and has since fallen into such a terrible state that chunks had been breaking off it onto the ground below. Its implosion has been seen as one final good riddance from the city to Trump. “This is the fitting end of Trump’s era,” Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. said ahead of the demolition, adding that Trump “stiffed a lot of people and was selfish” during his time in charge.

By the time it closed seven years ago, Trump Plaza was the worst-performing casino in the city. It’ll make space for a prime development opportunity in a badly run-down part of town.

More to follow...