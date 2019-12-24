Bill Barr’s DOJ Tells the Courts and Congress to Get Lost

Donald Trump’s water carriers, including Mitch McConnell, absurdly contend that the Senate doesn’t need to hear from the president’s closest advisers before voting on his removal, because the House purportedly failed to do all it could to obtain court rulings rebuking Trump for his systematic stonewalling of congressional subpoenas.

The GOP’s argument that Congress should have devoted more effort to litigation is all the weaker because the Department of Justice is contending that the federal courts should not enforce Congress’s impeachment subpoenas regardless of their legal validity. Therefore, if Attorney General William Barr gets his way, Congress’ sole recourse to obtain the testimony of the missing Trump Administration witnesses will be to arrest them itself, and jail them until they talk.

The claim that Congress has not diligently pursued its arguments in the courts is the reddest of herrings. When the impeachment investigation began, Trump’s White House counsel Pat Cipollone declared the inquiry to be constitutionally “illegitimate,” and Trump instructed federal government officials to reject all Congressional demands for information and testimony; every current and former official who testified before the House in the impeachment inquiry did so in defiance of this presidential directive.