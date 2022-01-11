Aubrey Plaza Cast in HBO’s ‘White Lotus’ Season Two

The devil works hard, but HBO’s casting department works harder. Aubrey Plaza is set to star in the sophomore outing of The White Lotus, HBO’s hit series about tourists in Hawaii and the resort employees tasked with dealing with them.

Plaza’s casting was announced by HBO on Monday, just days after it was confirmed that Michael Imperioli, of Sopranos fame, had been tapped for the satirical dramedy’s second season.

Rumors that Jennifer Coolidge, a beloved season one fixture, would be returning began swirling as early as last October, but the network has yet to comment on that. Series creator Mike White will be returning in an executive producer role.

Plaza, 37, will play Harper Spiller, a woman on vacation with her husband and his buddies. As previously reported, the show’s second season will be set at a different, yet unnamed Hawaiian resort, rather than the eponymous White Lotus of the first season.

It’s just as well, because staff may still be cleaning up the mess left by season one’s guests.

Plaza, a Parks and Recreation alum, is known for recent projects like Ingrid Goes West, Black Bear, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, and Dirty Grandpa. She will next star in and produce the series Olga Dies Dreaming, based on the recently-released novel about a Puerto Rican wedding planner.