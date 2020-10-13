Escape With an Audiobook Thanks to Amazon’s Audible Sale

PRIME DAY 2020

Save $50 on a yearly Audible membership, giving you access to thousands of audiobooks, podcasts, and more.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Unsplash

If you’re not an audiobook person yet, now’s your chance to become one. Audiobooks are great ways to read more and more, escape into a story, or learn about things you might not have time to read about. Audible offers thousands of e-books, podcasts, and more, and right now, your first year of membership can be $50 off. That’s a pretty good deal for almost unlimited books, if you ask me.

1 Year Audible Membership

Down From $150

Buy on Amazon$100

Free Shipping | Free Returns

