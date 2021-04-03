This CO2-Powered Automatic Plunger Makes Clogs a Thing of the Past

As someone who tends to go to the bathroom a lot, I have dealt with toilet clogs of all kinds—ones that can be easily removed with a toilet brush wrapped in a plastic bag, and other others that have required the expertise of a plumber. And sure, sometimes a good snake is the only solution in removing stubborn clogs. However, plumbing bills tend to add up after some time, especially if you are dealing with clogs on the daily.

Looking for a plunger that would cut down on annoying clogs and plumping expenses, I decided to trade in my toilet brush for the carbon dioxide-powered SurePlunge Automatic Toilet Plunger. After all, the toilet brush I have been using has seen better days, so I figured now was definitely the time for an upgrade.

SurePlunge Automatic Toilet Plunger Buy at Amazon $ 55 Free Shipping

Unlike traditional plungers on the market, this plunger is powered by carbon dioxide (CO2) cartridges in order to provide enough force to remove hard-to-remove clogs. To use the plunger, one simply has to insert its silicone compression boot deep enough into the toilet bowl, and then hold its button to release the gas. I wanted to be extra careful about using my plunger carefully—the plunger only comes with three carbon dioxide cartridges, which I did not want to waste.

Naturally, my hesitations lead me to carefully scan over user reviews, which allowed me to discover the best usage practices. For starters, I learned that pushing down on top of the handle, while also pressing the button of the release is the best way to prevent wasting cartridges.

Next, I learned that the amount of the water you have in the toilet bowl is also key. For example, if you are to plunge when the water in the bowl is low, the force from the gas can backfire, and blow toilet water all over your bathroom walls and you. Yuck. Because of its powerful suction, so far this plunger has worked whenever I have needed it. However, since some user reviews suggest that the worst of clogs may require the use of more than one cartridge to clear it, I am only going to use it as a last resort option before I call the plumber.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.