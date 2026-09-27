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‘Avengers: Endgame Encore’ Returns to Box Office at No. 1

The film is already the second-biggest worldwide re-release ever.

Robert Downey Jr. and Bradley Cooper arrive for the World premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on April 22, 2019.

VALERIE MACON/Valerie Macon, Getty Images

By Lauren Hartley

Marvel Studios’ 2019 blockbuster Avengers Endgame: Encore earned $26 million domestically and $60 million internationally in its first weekend after returning to theaters. Endgame: Encore’s $86 million global achievement makes it the second-biggest worldwide re-release ever—trailing only Titanic 3D’s 2012 run. “Re-releases rarely earn more than $10 million,” says David A. Gross, who publishes the movie industry newsletter FranchiseRe. “As a marketing exercise, [this] is an effective way to build early word-of-mouth.” Disney’s re-release features never before seen scenes along with a first glimpse at Marvel Studios’ upcoming Avengers: Doomsday. During Endgame’s initial launch in 2019, it broke records in opening weekend, raking in $1.2 billion globally. It claimed No. 2 on the all-time worldwide chart with $2.7 billion. Resident Evil came in second at the domestic box office this weekend, just behind Endgame. Primetime, directed by Lance Oppenheim and starring Robert Pattinson, came in third, with a $19.2 million debut.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

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