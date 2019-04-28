The Away Weekender Is a Brilliant Carry-On Companion to Those of Us that Can’t Fit Everything in a Suitcase

The newest launch from direct-to-consumer suitcase brand Away isn’t a suitcase at all. It’s the Weekender, an all-encompassing bag that will be a great travel counterpart.

Away has truly thought of everything with the $245 Weekender. Made from a thick, durable, textured cotton canvas, it includes zippered interior and exterior pockets for all your smaller belongings like wallets and tablets, a detachable shoulder strap, a fully-lined exterior shoe compartment, a padded (and hidden) 15-inch laptop pocket, and a strap to secure it to the handle of a carry-on bag. It’s TSA-approved for carry-on luggage and will be the perfect accent to your Away suitcase.

As someone that tends to shove extra clothes and shoes into a bag to bring on a flight (overpacking is a skill , I swear), this solves so many problems. With the dedicated shoe compartment, I can pack more while not sacrificing room for my magazines, tablet, and computer.

The Weekender comes in three colors: Black, Olive, and Natural, and features a leather bottom and accents. It’s the travel companion that will keep you looking good and feeling good as you rush to catch that flight.

