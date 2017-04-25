‘Bachelor’ Star Chris Soules Arrested

Chris Soules, a reality-TV star who appeared on two seasons of ABC’s The Bachelor and one season of Dancing With the Stars, was arrested overnight after he allegedly left the scene of a deadly car crash in Buchanan County, Iowa, on Monday night. Police identified the man who died as a 66-year-old named Kenneth Mosher. The county sheriff’s office has not yet provided details on the crash, but the Iowa State Patrol reports Mosher was killed after a pickup truck rear-ended a tractor, which was plunged into a ditch on the side of the road. TMZ reports that Soules received medical attention. The incident occurred near Aurora, Iowa, north of Cedar Rapids. Soules, 35, came in third during the 10th season of The Bachelor, and then was the featured businessman/farmer Bachelor for the 19th season, which aired in 2015.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10