Just months after his domestic violence arrest, The Bachelorette alum Chad Johnson has begun a career in pornography, and says he might move to Las Vegas to buy a house and start a porn compound with multiple studios.

Johnson has pleaded not guilty to six misdemeanor charges. Speaking with TooFab hours before his arrest, Johnson said he’d relapsed after two months of sobriety and blacked out. The case has been postponed in court due to the novel coronavirus pandemic; in an Instagram video posted days after his arrest, Johnson denied any allegations of domestic abuse.

For now, it seems Johnson has begun working in porn to make money. He started an OnlyFans account, and told The Daily Mail in a recent interview that he’s pulling in thousands each month. “I’m tired of basically being fucked around by Hollywood,” Johnson told the Daily Mail. “I need money, I gotta figure out something, this is a way to take the power back.”

“I’ve always had a really crazy high sex drive,” he added, “so it’s been pretty easy for me to be able to make money off of. It is fucking amazing. I don’t regret it at all. I always knew I’d do something in this industry—I just wasn't sure what.”

During his stays on both The Bachelorette and, later, on Bachelor in Paradise, Johnson exhibited erratic and at times violent behavior, including bullying other contestants. In February Los Angeles police arrested Johnson when his girlfriend at the time, Annalise Mishler, called following a series of arguments over two days—in which Johnson punched a wall and got physical with Mishler. In videos captured from Mishler’s Instagram by Reality Steve, a man can be heard screaming outside Mishler’s apartment, at one point saying, “I hope you fucking die.”

In her videos, which she eventually deleted, Mishler said it was not the first time an altercation with Johnson had turned violent—“He’s done a lot of things while drunk.”

According to TMZ, Mishler had visible red marks on her face when police arrived at her home, and Johnson was arrested on charges of felony domestic violence and robbery. (Johnson had allegedly snatched Mishler’s phone away as she called the police.) Days after his arrest, police conducted two welfare checks on Johnson, who was eventually hospitalized following a suicide threat.

Speaking with Page Six in March, Johnson’s attorney Action Lavitch said, “Mr. Johnson and I both look forward to the opportunity to ensure his rights are protected and his name is rightfully cleared once this national emergency is resolved.” Lavitch’s office did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for further comment regarding his arrest.

Now, speaking with the Daily Mail, Johnson noted he was mulling a move from L.A. to Las Vegas. “Houses are so cheap in Vegas, I could get like a compound out there,” he said. “I could set up a house with multiple studios in every room and then just fly people in, it would be fun.”