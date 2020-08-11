By Scott Muska

It’s that time of year again: Back-to-school season.

As summer comes to an end and fall approaches, it’s time for all students — from pre-K to post-grad — to stock up on what they need to perform at their academic best, whether they’ll be spending the year in a brick-and-mortar school, learning and working remotely, or a combination of the two.

Many brands get in on the action with great deals you’d be hard-pressed to find the rest of the year. And fun fact: Not all of the deals require you to prove you’re enrolled in an educational program, so everyone can still pick up some great products at a discounted price. Here are just a few of the deals worth looking into.

For students, a new grade can mean new independence, and a new cell phone can help them step out responsibly. For grown-ups, a new school year can be a great excuse to upgrade from an outdated device and to cut ties with a contract that’s been financially draining.

No compromise, just common sense. Whether you need a new phone, plan or both, you can get it with absolutely no contract. Straight Talk offers the best deals on the best plans that work for you and your needs, all without a contract.

With Straight Talk, you get the best networks in America for less with appealing offers on phones from the brands you’ve known and trusted for years. So if you want to try something new or stick with the brand you know, Straight Talk will help you save money and get everything you need in wireless—without the compromise.

Even if you’re not headed back to school yourself, the back-to-school sales season is one of the best times of year to pick up that new laptop you’ve been looking for. This economical option comes from Dell, where you can get a Dell Inspiron 14 5000 2-in-1 Laptop for a starting price of $699 — a $129 savings.

It’s an excellent option if you’re looking for versatility, since it doubles as a laptop and a tablet. It includes an AMD processor, HD touchscreen and four different flexible modes. If that’s not exactly the laptop you want, the store is offering deals on a pretty sizable selection of its inventory, so check them out.

Apple AirPods have become one of the more coveted models of wireless earbuds available, and if you purchase a set of them complete with a charging case through Amazon, you can get them for $129.98, a $25 discount. The AirPods, which are well known for their sound quality and innovative, seamless wire connection capabilities, are made even better when purchased in tandem with the charging case that provides as much as 20 hours of battery life and three hours of talk time from just one charge.

And by the way, if you happen to be a student, faculty member, school staffer or homeschool teacher, Apple offers some pretty great educational discounts on its products. Heads-up that they do ask for a student ID to prove that you’re enrolled in an academic program.

With so many working and attending school from home, a solid and reliable wireless connection is more crucial than it’s ever been before. While a frequent modem/router pain point is the monthly rental fee cable providers charge, retailers like Walmart are offering an inexpensive way to take those fees off of your monthly bills. The NETGEAR N600 (8x4) WiFi Cable Modem Router Combo, comes in at just $98.90 — a price that’s justified in just a few months without rental fees from a cable internet provider.

Get excited because the Apple iPad Pro 12.9" (Previous Gen) from B&H Photo is a total steal. At $929, you’ll save $370 on the regular price of $1,299 — enough savings for you to to treat yourself to some killer iPad accessories (Apple Pencil, anyone?). While it’s not the latest generation of the iPad Pro family, the lowered price is still a great deal for a device that’s far from technologically obsolete.