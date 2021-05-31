Get Outdoors With Backcountry’s Big Memorial Day Sale

Memorial Day signals the beginning of summer, which for me, means hitting the trails as much as possible. One of our favorite outdoor retailers, Backcountry, always has a huge sale right around this time, and it’s finally here. They are taking up to 50% off outdoor gear through the weekend and we couldn’t be more excited. To help you find something to bring with you into the great outdoors, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite items, on sale now.

ENO DoubleNest Hammock: Lying in my hammock is my favorite outdoor activity and this sale comes at the perfect time to get in the swing of things. Hook this around two trees, kick back, relax, and watch some clouds roll by.

ENO DoubleNest Hammock 25% Off Shop at Backcountry $

Kelty Lowdown Mesh Chair: Scouted Contributor Steven John loves the double version of this chair, but the single is just as good. It packs down small, is easy to carry, and you’ll want to bring it everywhere, from campfires to soccer games.

Kelty Lowdown Mesh Chair 25% Off Shop at Backcountry $

Black Diamond Revolt Headlamp: My favorite headlamp that I literally use as a bedside light is on sale. This one will help you keep the trail nice and bright after sundown and is great to keep around at home in case of blackouts, too.

Black Diamond Revolt Headlamp 25% Off Shop at Backcountry $

Danner Trail 2650 Hiking Shoe: And we can’t forget hiking boots. Danner makes an excellent pair of hiking shoes, perfect for any terrain. These are lightweight, durable, and will keep your feet much cooler than bulky hiking boots.

Danner Trail 2650 Hiking Shoe 25% Off Shop at Backcountry $

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.