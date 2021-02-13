This Backcountry Sale Includes Some of Our Favorite Things

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait for the last frost to melt so I can get outside and do the things I love. Backcountry, one of our favorite outdoors retailers, is having one of their biggest sale events of the year. For their Winter Yard Sale, they are taking up to 50% off gear and apparel, perfect for running, hiking, or just getting outside. To help you parse through everything they have to offer, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite products that we’ve written about, that are on sale, too.

Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask Kit: This is Scouted Contributor Steven John’s favorite face mask. It has adjustable ear loops, a shape he loves, and even comes with removable filters to help keep you protected all day long.

Outdoor Research Essential Face Mask Kit Down From $20 Buy at Backcountry $ 15

Nike React Infinity Run FlyKnit: I love to run but am constantly getting injured. Until I started running in these shoes. “The midsole of the shoe has a unique rocking shape so your stride goes from heel to toe, like it’s supposed to, and the shoe also has a wider base, meaning that you are offered more stability with each step.”

Nike React Infinity Run FlyKnit Down From $160 Buy at Backcountry $ 104

Black Diamond Revolt Headlamp: I use this headlamp for camping, sure, but for reading too. It has made my bedside light obsolete. “ It comes with a touch slider on the side so you can adjust for brightness, and it has a strobe setting for safety (or dance parties). Most importantly it is equipped with a great red-light setting that you don’t need to turn on the white light to use. This means you can keep your night vision, and enjoy the stars, while still being able to see where you’re walking.”

Black Diamond Revolt Headlamp Down From $65 Buy at Backcountry $ 49

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket: Scouted Contributor Steven John writes, “The Nano Puff is one of the lightest puffers around, but still plenty warm.” It’s a great layering piece, as it’s not that puffy. He said he even fit the entire jacket in his jean pocket once.

Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket Down From $199 Buy at Backcountry $ 159

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.