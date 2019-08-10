Head Into Fall With the Right Stuff Thanks to Backcountry’s Up to 50% Off Semi-Annual Sale

Backcountry gave a little sneak peek at what was going to be in the Semi-Annual sale, but now the real thing is here. Get up to 50% off all the outdoor gear and apparel you could need to enjoy the end of your summer to the fullest.

Stock up on fall and winter-ready styles so you’re not scrambling when the temperatures suddenly start to drop. The Patagonia Organic Cotton Quilt Snap T-Fleece Pullover is the perfect layer to throw over a T-shirt while you’re warming up by the fire on a cool summer night. It’s got a DWR coating, just in case it starts to rain and Y-joint sleeves to increase mobility. Select colors are down to $75 (originally $149). Pair that with the Sorel Madson Moc Toe Waterproof Boot, on sale for $117 (originally $180) with waterproof leather, an EVA midsole, and rubber outsole for traction. If you want technical gear that you can wear everyday, try the women’s Basin and Range Cropped Wide Leg Pant, down to $54 (originally $90). The buttery-soft modal means you’ll be comfortable wherever you go. | Shop at Backcountry >

