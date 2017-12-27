‘Bad Lip Reading’ Reveals Melania Trump’s Secret Christmas Message

In the days after Donald Trump’s inauguration, the folks behind “Bad Lip Reading” revealed what was really said between the new president and Barack Obama as they left the White House together. Nearly a year later, they have uncovered the secret messages embedded within the first family’s first Christmas message.

The musical parody video, which finds President Trump singing an oddly catchy carol called “Christmas Is Here,” is most notable for its translation of Melania Trump.

“At this time of year, we see the best of America and the soul of the American people,” the first lady said in her actual Christmas address this week. But in this new version, she looks directly into the camera and pleads, “Please help me.”

As Trump joyfully sings about his many accomplishments, Melania adds, “I will live in silence” and warns, “He’ll freeze the diamond money.”

The piece ends with an appearance by the terrifying Disney World robot version of the 45th president, who tells us, “Christmas isn’t fun. At least when you’re not a real human,” before asking, “Oh, why can I not know love?”