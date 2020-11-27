Save 25% On Our Favorite Face Masks from Baggu

BLACK FRIDAY 2020

Whether you opt for the tie around or the ear loop verison, you’ll be protected in style.

Daniel Modlin

Commerce Staff Writer

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Baggu

Face masks are tricky, but thankfully, Baggu makes it easy. The brand is responsible for two of our favorite face masks, the tie-around and the ear-loop masks. These face coverings aren’t just protective, they’re stylish and comfortable, too. Best of all, for Black Friday, they’re all 25% off. The ear loop masks are almost out of stock though, so hurry!

Ear Loop Face Mask

Down From $32

Buy at BAGGU$24

Tie-Around Face Mask

Down From $34

Buy at BAGGU$26

