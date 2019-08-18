Upgrade The Way You Bag Your Stuff Right Now With the Newest Additions to BAGGU’s Collections

Your buckets of bags will be happy to know about the latest and greatest additions to BAGGU’s collections. From totes to backpacks to mini purses and so-called Baby Baggus, there’s a lot of new stuff to check out.
Okay, let’s start with the Baby Baggu because that’s a great name. It’s a smaller version of the brand’s best-selling bag, and is likewise perfect for shopping, protecting, schlepping, and overall stowing away anything. It can hold up to 50 pounds and you can get it in nearly 20 different colorways. Best of all, any one of those styles will run you $10 so it’s perfect for you and a few of your friends. Or check out the Duck Bag, BAGGU’s classic canvas tote and now in a Dark Denim style perfect for the fall (barring that, you have more than a dozen other options to choose from). And if you’re aching for the versatility of a smaller bag, check out the Soft Mini Circle Purse. Petite and available in four solid colors, each of these purses is sustainably made and saves approximately 3 liters of water per production. Exterior and interior pockets will keep you organized and the design will keep you in style. For newer and better bags to add to your collection, BAGGU’s latest is a great place to start. | Shop at BAGGU >
MORE FROM SCOUTED:
- The 5 Best Dresses From the Need Supply Sale
- You Should Invest in Built’s Reusable Food Jars on Amazon
- This Stylish Coway Airmega Air Purifier Cleans Up Real Well
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find apparel deals from L.L.Bean, Lands’ End, Gap, and more. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.