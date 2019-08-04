Balloons, Monkeys, Lions, and Camels: The Long-Lost Magic of San Francisco’s Woodward’s Gardens

On one Saturday in April 1874, crowds of onlookers gathered on a plot of land at Mission and Valencia streets in San Francisco to watch the famous French balloonist Captain G. Barbier lift off the ground in a giant hot air balloon.

At 3:46, Barbier gave the command—“All hands let go!”—and the balloon “rose like a gigantic soap bubble and quickly attained an altitude of 6,000 feet,” according to a 1948 article in the San Francisco Chronicle.

The crowd gasped and the six passengers on board, who included a dancer, a reporter, and a young society woman, cheered as they wafted out over the bay. From their perch in the sky, the balloonists lobbed a message in a bottle out of their basket, launched a carrier pigeon with a note for the onlookers below, and got ready to pop a bottle of Veuve Clicquot.