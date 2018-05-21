Baltimore is Your New Favorite Pride Destination

Ad by Hotel Indigo
This flourishing queer population is diverse and glowing, with many trans members of the scene and an eccentric cultural flair that takes after its history with John Waters and Miss Divine. It’s not a touristy destination, and that’s the best thing about it. When you’re here, you’re here with the community. We’ve curated the best of local queer to-dos so you can make the most out of your Pride season.
STAY
Hotel Indigo Baltimore Downtown
24 West Franklin Street | Baltimore, MD | 21201
(410) 625-6200
Located in Mount Vernon, this oh-so-appealing neighborhood brings life, culture, and Baltimore beats to the city. This hotel will feature a Block Party and a Family Party for Pride, and you’re guaranteed a lively stay. Not to mention, their restaurant Poets Modern Cocktails & Eats will have you feeling writerly in the hometown of Edgar Allan Poe.
EAT
227 West 29th Street | Baltimore, MD | 21211
(410) 889-4444
The “eccentric, eclectic, technicolor dining experience” is one that shouldn’t be missed. Papermoon serves comfort food with a Baltimore twist, with a menu that’s suited for any dietary need. Try the vegan nachos. Oh, or the crab quesadillas. Wait, you must get the portobello sandwich.
SEE
1001 N. Charles Street | Baltimore, MD | 21201
(410) 752-7133
Who doesn’t love a comeback? Grand Central is a no-frills local gay hotspot that features lots of drag-ridden programming, including Throwback Thursdays. Dance through the music of the past decades and get your groove on.
GO
1010 Morton Street | Baltimore, MD | 21201
(443) 885-9892
Owners David and Shirlé Koslowski have been involved in Baltimore’s music scene for many years, and their community-forward café/vinyl store features many turntable nights, music documentary screenings, talks, and performances featuring many queer artists. Get a taste of Baltimore culture by stopping in for any given night of programming.
DO
30 W. North Ave. | Baltimore, MD | 21201
(443) 602-7585
This storefront of the Baltimore Free School (a nonprofit organization and community-funded learning community) has every kind of feminist book you could ever want. Shop for a cause, and grab a coffee too, at this beautiful, radical, sustainable, cooperative space.
