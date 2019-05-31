Banana Republic’s One-Day Sale on Dresses Gets You 50% Nearly the Entire 500-Large Stock

Today only, virtually every single dress at Banana Republic is half-price. Using code 50DRESSES at checkout gets you 50% off dresses of all kinds — and there more than 500 of them. To help you navigate this scroll-worthy sale, we looked through the options and brought back the highlights — there’s something here for everyone.

The online-only Soft Ponte Asymmetrical Dress is going for $46 right now and its minimalist design is contrasted by an asymmetrical flare that’ll keep you in style. Or try going utilitarian with the Utility Shirt Dress. Its fabric is a blend of cotton and Tencel, making it a perfect choice for summer — especially while it’s on sale for $65. This fit-and-flare Poplin Shirt Dress is super stretchy for comfort and flattering tightness. It’s going for $60 today. The Stretch-Crepe Twist-Front Dress is yours for $45 and is designed for easy care. It combines the traditional crepe fabric polish with extra mobility and comfort. Finally, this Sandwash Modal Twist-Front T-Shirt Dress is so versatile it’ll fit into any of your summer plans. The draped, pleated detail at the waist and the blouson-style back is there to flatter your figure. Get it for $46 today only. Whatever your dress needs are for the upcoming seasons (and the ones beyond it), this sale will quench your thirst and fill your wardrobe with new and perfectly stylish options. And remember this sale ends tonight so don’t wait too long before checking out your options.

NEWSLETTERS The Scouted Newsletter Product recommendations that'll make your life better and tips to help you shop smarter. Subscribe By Clicking "Subscribe" you agree to have read the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.