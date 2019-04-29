Banana Republic’s New Men's Athleisure Line Includes Everything From Suit Essentials to Shorts

One of the Scouted readers’ favorite brands, Banana Republic, has launched a broad-reaching men's athleisure line it’s calling Core Temp 37.5 — and it’s very exciting.

Ranging from suit separates like the Slim Core Temp Blazer or the Athletic Tapered Core Temp Drawstring Pant to outerwear and shorts, the new line can cover lots of your spring wardrobe essentials. Keeping to core athleisure tenets, everything in the Core Temp family is wrinkle-resistant, quick-drying, temperature-regulating, and stretchy for optimal comfort. There are nearly 80 items in the collection and each is a way to upgrade your athleisure clothing to the next level with a Banana Republic style at its back. If you’re not in the market for a suit (or suit separates), check out the Aiden Slim Core Temp Pant, which comes in four different colors. And if you’ve been holding out on getting shorts, the collection has 7-inch, 9-inch, and even cargo options for you.

Banana Republic’s new athleisure collection is a great entrance from the brand into the realm of clothes that work for work and for warmer activities, whether it’s your body that’s heating up or the temperature around it.

