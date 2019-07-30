Legacy Denim from Banana Republic Is Rugged, Comfortable, and Sustainable

When it comes to water usage, cotton manufacturing can be one of the highest consumption of H2O. Banana Republic has taken that to heart with their new men’s Legacy Denim collection, a line of luxurious and rugged denim that’s made with a sustainable lean.

Legacy Denim is “manufactured using state-of-the-art techniques to bring together the highest practices in sustainability, rugged performance and comfort stretch,” according to a press release. It uses water protection practices that support the Clean Water Initiative, the pockets are made from recycled plastics, and even the trims are upcycled. The eco-friendly TENCEL fabric adds softness and stretch to the cotton to help you wear these all year. The line features two cuts of jean, Slim and Skinny, and each cut comes in a handful of different washes. Choose the cut and color that best reflects your personal style and feel good about wearing it because it’s made to help the planet. Each pair of jeans is basically a billboard for sustainability. | Shop at Banana Republic >

