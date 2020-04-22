Banks Are Letting the Viruses Snuff Out Our Churches

During this crisis, Americans are being asked to decide what is essential and what is not. Now Congress must decide: Are religious institutions and non-profits essential or dispensable?

In the first round of PPP loans, few charitable organizations received funding compared to businesses. If the second round goes the same way, thousands of houses of worship across America will close and our country’s spiritual landscape will be forever changed.

This week, clergy members are leading tens of thousands of funerals; many are doing more than one a day. These are mostly graveside services with five or so people present. Pastors are helping families decide who should attend and who should stay home, and counseling grieving congregants who are making unimaginably difficult decisions.