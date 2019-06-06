Love and compassion are mainstay features of National Pride Month — but you can go a step further this year and put some time into getting to know LGBTQ+ writers and artists through their work.

On the heels of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots and for National Pride Month, Barnes and Noble has curated several collections to make it easier for you to support and learn about the LGBTQ+ history all around you. Consider the Pultizer prize-winning Less or the hit movie source material Call Me By Your Name. Young Adult fans will love This Book Is Gay and kids can learn something from Julian Is a Mermaid. Audiophiles should consider grabbing a vinyl edition of Bohemian Rhapsody, a collection spanning Queen’s iconic songs through decades of music.

There’s a book to be proud of for everybody in the Barnes and Noble collections. Whether it’s books with LGBTQ+ subjects or authors or part of the 50 Books to Mark the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall, you’ve got more than enough options to show your own pride or back the cause, including books, music, media, and specialty products. Whether you aim to learn something new, revisit old memories, or buy someone a gift with intimate meaning, you’ll find some of what you’re looking for in the Barnes and Noble Pride Month collections.

