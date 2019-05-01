Barr Defends Spinning Mueller Report at Senate Judiciary Committee Grilling

Attorney General Bill Barr headed to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to defend his handling of the Mueller Report, hours after news broke that Special Counsel Robert Mueller privately accused Barr of confusing the public about the findings of the Trump-Russia investigation.

Barr’s opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee veered from his prepared remarks to push back on Mueller’s letter. He defended his decision to temporarily withhold the release of portions of the report that the special counsel wanted made public.

Barr had written to Congress that the report found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin, and not enough evidence of obstruction of justice to convince Barr that Trump had committed a crime.

Three days later, Mueller told Barr he twisted his words.

“The summary letter the Department sent to Congress and released to the public...did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this Office’s work and conclusions,” Mueller wrote in a letter that was released shortly before Barr testified.

“There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation,” Mueller continued. “This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.”

Mueller requested Barr reduce the supposed confusion by quickly publicizing portions of his report.

Barr said that after he received Mueller’s report, “the body politic was in a high state of agitation.” Barr noted that some former government officials speculated more indictments were coming, including of people close to the Trump.

“I didn’t feel it was in the public interest to allow this to go on for several weeks without saying anything, so I decided to simply state what the bottom-line conclusions were, which is what the department normally does: make a binary determine—is there a crime or isn’t there a crime?” Barr told the committee, defending his decision to release a short letter and withhold everything else.

Four weeks later, Barr released a version of the Mueller Report that contained redactions. Barr attributed the lag to Mueller, saying he had requested Mueller identify grand-jury information in his report so it could be more easily redacted. (Grand jury information is almost always kept secret.) Barr said Mueller did not deliver the report in that form and, as a result, the Justice Department needed several weeks to redact certain information before releasing it.

The revelation that Barr decided not to take Mueller’s advice to immediately release summaries angered Democrats, especially given that Barr had told Congress in the interim between his letter and the report’s release that he didn’t know if Mueller had concerns about it.

Barr said he did not expect Mueller to decline to make a decision on whether or not Trump committed a crime.

“We were, frankly, surprised by that they were not going to reach a decision on obstruction,” Barr said.

The Justice Department’s long-standing policy, formulated by the Office of Legal Counsel, bars the indictment of a sitting president. Barr said Mueller did not cite that rule for his non-decision.

“Special Counsel Mueller stated three times to us in that meeting in response to our questioning that he emphatically was not saying that but for the OLC opinion, he would have found obstruction,” Barr said. “He said that in the future, the facts of the case against a president might be such that a special counsel would recommend abdomening the OLC opinion but this is not such a case.

“We did not understand exactly why the special counsel was not reaching a decision and when we pressed him on it, he said that his team was still formulating the explanation.”

Key senators were still digesting Mueller’s letter as they filed into the Judiciary Committee hearing room before Barr’s appearance.

Speaking to reporters on his way in, Sen. Christopher Coons (D-DE) said he had read the letter in full “15 minutes ago.”

“The letter is striking,” he said. “It raises even more questions than I previously had.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said that Barr had “deliberately misled” the public but declined to say whether the attorney general should step down.

“We’ll know at the end of the day what the remedy should be,” he said.

Democrats want to hear Mueller’s side of the story, demanding he testify immediately. Rep. Jerry Nadler, the Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said the Justice Department has been “reluctant to confirm a date” for Mueller himself to testify.

Meanwhile, several Democrats including Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House intelligence committee, called for Barr to resign.