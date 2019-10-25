Bartenders We Want to Send You on a Trip of a Lifetime

Professional bartenders do you want to go on an amazing journey across Alaska? Your bartending skills could take you there.

For a chance to go on this trip of a lifetime, you just need to enter your signature recipe in our Hot Gin Punch Tournament, which is sponsored by Hendrick’s Gin, a brand that always invites bartenders to escape the mundane and champions the unusual.

What’s the catch? You need to accompany your recipe with a short story. Your tale could be a re-imagined classic or an entirely original work, you can use words (500 maximum), video, voice recorder, drawing, Morse code, smoke signals, whistled language…Or all the above, get creative, but you must submit everything. Need inspiration? Hendrick’s has been on many a journey, from flying in cucumber dirigibles to trekking to the Amazonian rainforest and searching for a parallel universe in the Bermuda Triangle. Visit @hendricksgin on Instagram and www.youtube.com/theunusualtimes for a world of peculiar and delicious motivation.

Just please don’t delay: We need your entry by 11:59:59 PM (ET) on November 30. Good luck!