Baseball Players Are Back in Business but Their Union Isn’t Doing Anything for Sidelined Stadium Workers

Baseball is back, and I guess that’s nice. But it’s not so nice at all for one group of people—the nearly 40,000 stadium workers who won’t have jobs because there are no fans to be served and catered to. These people—some of whom work part-time, but some full-time throughout the year for different teams playing different sports in the same city—are just out of luck.

For a column back in May, I spoke with Aisha Johnson, a stadium worker for the Philadelphia Phillies and the Eagles, and a shop steward for her Unite-Here local. Cleaning up after Phillies games and working concessions at Eagles games is her full-time job, and when we spoke, she despaired that she wasn’t expecting to get back to work this year, at least for baseball season.

As I started planning this column, I was thinking I’d attack Major League Baseball and the teams for leaving these people in the lurch and rap the knuckles of the Major League Baseball Players Association (the union) for not pitching in, either. But the facts led me, alas, in the opposite direction. The teams are doing something to help the workers—not enough, but something. The union? Bupkes. The union should be ashamed of itself.