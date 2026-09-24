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BAD VIBRATIONS

Beach Boys Abruptly Cancel Shows at the Last Minute

The tour celebrates the 60th anniversary of Pet Sounds.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: (L-R) Bruce Johnston, Mike Love and Al Jardine attend the Beach Boys 60th Anniversary celebration of "Pet Sounds" at Capitol Records Building on May 11, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for UMe)

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for UMe

By Martha McHardy

The Beach Boys have abruptly scrapped three concerts just as they were due to return to the road. Shows scheduled for the coming days in West Springfield, Massachusetts, Quakertown, Pennsylvania, and North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, have all been canceled. The Pennsylvania and South Carolina venues blamed “circumstances beyond the control” of the venues, while the Massachusetts show was also pulled from the venue’s schedule. The cancellations come after the band postponed almost 30 summer dates in July, saying frontman Mike Love needed time to “recharge.” The tour celebrates the 60th anniversary of Pet Sounds, the 1966 album that cemented the band’s place in pop history. The Beach Boys are now scheduled to resume touring on October 9 in Bloomington, Illinois, followed by Cincinnati on Oct. 10 and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 11. The latest disruption comes more than a year after Brian Wilson died at 82.

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Read it at People Magazine

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