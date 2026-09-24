BAD VIBRATIONS Beach Boys Abruptly Cancel Shows at the Last Minute The tour celebrates the 60th anniversary of Pet Sounds. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for UMe

The Beach Boys have abruptly scrapped three concerts just as they were due to return to the road. Shows scheduled for the coming days in West Springfield, Massachusetts, Quakertown, Pennsylvania, and North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, have all been canceled. The Pennsylvania and South Carolina venues blamed “circumstances beyond the control” of the venues, while the Massachusetts show was also pulled from the venue’s schedule. The cancellations come after the band postponed almost 30 summer dates in July, saying frontman Mike Love needed time to “recharge.” The tour celebrates the 60th anniversary of Pet Sounds, the 1966 album that cemented the band’s place in pop history. The Beach Boys are now scheduled to resume touring on October 9 in Bloomington, Illinois, followed by Cincinnati on Oct. 10 and Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Oct. 11. The latest disruption comes more than a year after Brian Wilson died at 82.

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