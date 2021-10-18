I’ve Had the Best Sleep of My Life in 2021 Thanks to This Luxe Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets stepped onto the scene a few years back, being touted for their alleged anxiety-reducing and sleep-improving benefits. As a bonafide skeptic (and a chronic insomniac), I wasn’t convinced that sleeping with a 20-pound weighted blanket was going to put me to bed like a topical lullaby or even help me fall asleep fast—especially because I assumed that all of that extra weight was going to simply make me downright sweaty—not sleepy.

The theory behind weighted blankets' calming effects is predicated on the idea that the added weight on the body helps boost natural “happy” hormones like serotonin and reduces the production of cortisol (the hormone most associated with stress and our fight or flight response). Anecdotally, I had been told by several friends that their own weighted blanket had been a huge game-changer—one of which claimed theirs had helped them wean off of their prescription sleeping meds. Naturally, I was pretty curious about these so-called anti-anxiety blankets.

Of course, considering that perusing the web for new and innovative products and vetting them is a large part of my job, I certainly didn’t think it was fair to knock it without giving it a test run either. There are tons of different weighted blankets on the market, all designed with different weights, ranging from five to 20 pounds (the goal is to help soothe, not suffocate) but most of them are straight-up eyesores. Look, if I find a product that actually helps soothe my anxiety and help me sleep better, I can put its aesthetic merits aside. But with that being said, if there’s an option that keeps its promise and does what it's designed to do but also doesn’t clash with my home decor situation, I’m going to opt for the latter.

Bearaby Tree Hugger Weighted Blanket Buy at Bearaby $ 269

Enter Bearaby, one of the first weighted blanket brands to enter the market—and without a doubt, the chicest. Their flagship blanket, the Tree Napper blanket is designed with cooling and super-soft fibers that help hot sleepers (raising my hand) sleep soundly. It’s available in fifteen, twenty and twenty-five weight options, so I opted for the middle ground, which turned out to be the perfect fit for me. When I slept with it the first night, it literally felt like I was being cuddled by a loved one—only without all the downsides of cuddling—my blessed Bearaby didn’t make me sweaty and it also didn’t snore unlike former cuddle partners in my past.

It comes in a range of colorways, including autumnal hues like tarragon and canary yellow, as well as neutrals and even some fun options like hot pink. For reference, I own the color “amber,” and it looks gorgeous draped across my bed regardless of the season or time of year.

Anyway, fast forward to October and I’m still utterly in love with this game-changing blanket. In fact, when I travel and stay in hotels, the absence of my Bearaby is palpable—I know, dramatic, but true nonetheless. This weighted blanket has been my go-to gift too, and I’ve received nothing but glowing reviews from everyone who I’ve gifted it to. Is it pricey for a blanket? Yes, but trust me, it’s a worthy investment you won’t regret.

